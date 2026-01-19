Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,479 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,810 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Walmart stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $954.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.