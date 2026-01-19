Analyzing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.30% 12.88% 4.05% Joby Aviation N/A -77.03% -55.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ANA has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ANA and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joby Aviation 3 5 1 0 1.78

Joby Aviation has a consensus target price of $13.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than ANA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA and Joby Aviation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.59 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.64 Joby Aviation $140,000.00 100,426.05 -$608.03 million ($1.34) -11.51

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation. Joby Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

