Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Short Interest Update

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 911,270 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 761,242 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Silvaco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $4.50 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.31.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic bought 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,555,049.18. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walden C. Rhines purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $377,769.26. This represents a 45.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 78,100 shares of company stock worth $320,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Silvaco Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

