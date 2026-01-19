Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.5833.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Camtek from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 18.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

