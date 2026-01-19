Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Nutrien stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

