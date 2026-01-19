Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MNTK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 1.4%

MNTK stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.07. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 174.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste?management services across the United States and Canada.

