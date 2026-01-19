Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 141,926 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 203,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Invt Ny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the third quarter worth $111,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance

Inv Vk Invt Ny stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 18,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

