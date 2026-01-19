Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Blackstone stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after buying an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 412,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after buying an additional 227,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,324,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,474,000 after buying an additional 329,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 384,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,525,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 797,148 shares of company stock worth $24,050,153. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

