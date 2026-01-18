ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,572 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 52,929 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day. The Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade, are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

