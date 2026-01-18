ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $177.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.0455.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Institutional Trading of ARM

ARM Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in ARM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in ARM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 5,284,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,023. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 4.34. ARM has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.