Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

Key Headlines Impacting Talen Energy

Talen Energy Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Talen Energy this week:

Shares of TLN stock traded down $47.41 on Friday, reaching $371.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.18 and its 200 day moving average is $375.70. Talen Energy has a one year low of $158.08 and a one year high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,061,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,410,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,455,000 after acquiring an additional 627,467 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,192,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,189,000 after acquiring an additional 464,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.