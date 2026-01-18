Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $551,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.57. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $1,718,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 134,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $2,464,298.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,797.86. This represents a 20.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,212 shares of company stock worth $16,241,748. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

