Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $4.53 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 3.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $93.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.