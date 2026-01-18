Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $353,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.46. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.68.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,242,613.76. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

