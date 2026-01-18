Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,933 National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in National Grid Transco by 100.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 284.0%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares set a $85.50 target price on National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

