Legal & General Group Plc Sells 576,313 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576,313 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.98% of Welltower worth $1,197,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Welltower stock opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

