Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,782,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.16% of Prologis worth $1,234,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Prologis by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 169,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.1% during the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 81,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,644,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 237,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4%

PLD opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $143.95.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 113.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

