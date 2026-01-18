Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New $16.63 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.7% of Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $164,623,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $28.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

