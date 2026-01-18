Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 639,423 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,423 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 7.35% of Aramark worth $741,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,323.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

