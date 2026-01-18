BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $23.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 9,293 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $209,185.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22.51. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.
The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.
