BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 9,293 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $209,185.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22.51. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

