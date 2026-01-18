Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) Trading 46.2% Lower Over Last Week

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a market cap of $19.45 million and $366.43 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block (bl0ck.gg) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95,021.74 or 0.99981966 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,985.60 or 0.99943934 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg) was first traded on March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official website is bl0ck.gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg.

Buying and Selling Block (bl0ck.gg)

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.02582941 USD and is down -49.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block (bl0ck.gg) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block (bl0ck.gg) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.