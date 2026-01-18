SpaceN 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.55 Thousand (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One SpaceN token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpaceN has traded 24% lower against the dollar. SpaceN has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $12.55 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpaceN

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. The official website for SpaceN is www.spacen.xyz.

Buying and Selling SpaceN

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 0.24651279 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,741.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

