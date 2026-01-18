Canton Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CC)

Canton Network (CC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Canton Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Canton Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Canton Network has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $10.74 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Canton Network

Canton Network’s genesis date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 37,451,649,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,450,588,949 tokens. The official message board for Canton Network is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 37,450,119,607.55022542 with 37,450,205,625.18100165 in circulation. The last known price of Canton is 0.11754603 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,811,727.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Canton Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

