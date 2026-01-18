Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT
Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,665,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 370.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALKT opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $36.96.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.