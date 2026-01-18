Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,415.34. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,665,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 370.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.