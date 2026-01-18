Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,289 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,425. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Signed / planned five-hotel expansion in Saudi Arabia — Marriott is increasing its footprint in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, tapping Saudi tourism growth tied to Vision 2030 and major religious/visitor flows; this supports long?term unit growth and fee-based revenue. Marriott Signs Deal for Five New Hotels in Saudi Arabia Five new Marriott hotels planned for Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $345 (from $285) — a material lift that signals bullish analyst conviction and could support buying interest given the implied upside. Citigroup raises price target
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $328 and moved to an “overweight” rating — another institutional endorsement that may attract momentum buyers. Morgan Stanley raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island launched seven new signature experiences as part of a brand-wide initiative — positive for luxury guest engagement but likely a modest, localized revenue driver. THE RITZ-CARLTON, AMELIA ISLAND INTRODUCES NEW SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES
- Neutral Sentiment: Media piece notes Marriott (and peers) are trading near record highs and compares relative value across hotel stocks — may temper fresh inflows if investors rotate to cheaper alternatives. Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt are near record highs
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $320 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the new target implies slight downside versus current levels, which could apply selling pressure among risk?averse holders. Barclays raises price target TickerReport: Barclays note
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
