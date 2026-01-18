J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 12,011 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for 1.6% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,852.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 346,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.3106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.