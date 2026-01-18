Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.