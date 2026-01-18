Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $135.20

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.35 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Dave Filoni named Disney's new Star Wars chief — a widely respected creative with success on The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, which investors view as a catalyst for better-managed Star Wars IP and streaming/merchandising upside.

Disney creates a unified marketing unit and named Asad Ayaz as first-ever Chief Marketing & Brand Officer — a move aimed at improving cohesion, ad efficiency and cross?divisional promotion that could help content monetization and park/studio marketing ROI.

Brokerage consensus still leans constructive — a recent roundup shows a "moderate buy" consensus and some analysts retain buy ratings, providing analyst support beneath the shares.

Park and consumer updates (new attractions, pricing and visitor guides) keep engagement positive for experiences but are routine and unlikely to move the stock materially on their own.

Kathleen Kennedy steps down from Lucasfilm — an important leadership change that is partially offset by Disney installing a high?profile successor; watch for how this transition is managed operationally.

Citigroup trimmed its price target from $145 to $140 (still a Buy) — the cut narrows analyst upside and likely weighed on sentiment even though the rating was maintained.

Feature pieces highlight the stock's sluggish performance and risks to CEO Bob Iger's legacy — narratives about underperformance, streaming profitability and investor patience can amplify downside pressure.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

