Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.29.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $363.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

