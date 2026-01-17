iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,325 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 68,181 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 85,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IBTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headland Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 931,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $2,554,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

