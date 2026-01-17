iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,325 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 68,181 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 85,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%
IBTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $24.96.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.