TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,143 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 12,843 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of TDH at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PETZ Ltd. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is a leading specialty retailer in the pet care sector, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for companion animals. The company’s retail footprint spans both brick-and-mortar stores and an e-commerce platform, providing customers with pet food, accessories, supplies and healthcare solutions. In addition to its merchandise offerings, PETZ operates in-store veterinary clinics, grooming salons and boarding facilities, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for pet owners seeking convenience and expertise.
