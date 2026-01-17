Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declines By 26.5%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,104 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 80,425 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 20,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804. The stock has a market cap of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $60,362.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,944 shares in the company, valued at $587,273.76. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 46.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

