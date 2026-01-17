Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 4,965 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,801. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Get Global X Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.