Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 93,357 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 65,253 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,172,000 after buying an additional 898,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,183,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 281,455 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

