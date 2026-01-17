QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,825 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 51,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $25.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

