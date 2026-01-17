Paychex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.
Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
Paychex Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. Paychex has a one year low of $107.80 and a one year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stephens decreased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.67.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.
Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.
