Paychex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. Paychex has a one year low of $107.80 and a one year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stephens decreased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.67.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

