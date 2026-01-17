Short Interest in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Expands By 90.2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 312 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 164 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of DGWPF opened at $72.00 on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA (OTCMKTS: DGWPF) is a Germany-based technology company specializing in medical and safety solutions. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Lübeck, Dräger serves hospitals, emergency responders, and industrial clients around the globe.
In its medical division, Dräger offers a comprehensive range of products for acute care environments. The portfolio includes ventilators, anesthesia machines, patient monitoring systems, infusion pumps, and neonatal care equipment. These solutions are designed to enhance clinical workflows, ensure patient safety, and provide seamless data integration across operating rooms, intensive care units, and patient transport settings.
Dräger’s safety technology segment develops equipment to protect against respiratory and gas hazards.
