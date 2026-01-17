Greggs (LON:GRG) Releases Earnings Results

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 45.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greggs had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 26.79%.
Greggs Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of GRG opened at GBX 1,655 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,624.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,633.92. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,407.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs
In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,438 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,571, for a total transaction of £116,850.98. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.
As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items. Greggs also offers a healthier options range which includes a selection of gluten-free, vegan-friendly and lower calorie products.
