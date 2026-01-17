Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Grows By 39.8%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,071 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 1,481 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Fielmann Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Fielmann Group has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Get Fielmann Group alerts:

Fielmann Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group is a European eyewear retailer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Established in 1972 by Günther Fielmann, the company has grown to become one of the continent’s largest integrated optical providers. Fielmann’s core operations encompass the design, manufacture and retail of prescription frames, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. The group operates a network of over 800 retail stores across more than ten European countries, serving a broad customer base with a focus on quality and value.

Fielmann’s business model combines a vertically integrated supply chain with a retail?led distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.