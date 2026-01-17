Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

