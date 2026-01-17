Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,647,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 779,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.