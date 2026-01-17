Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $330.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $341.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 192,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,728,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.31.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

