New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Entegris by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 409,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,869.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 305,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,441.60. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,433. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.