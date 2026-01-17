Group Gp Lp Column III Acquires 12,470 Shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,906.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 996,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,730,739.60. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 5,523 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $110,404.77.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 15,100 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $300,339.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Surrozen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surrozen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

