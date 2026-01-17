Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) CEO Purchases $460,000.00 in Stock

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Ryan Cole bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 763,012 shares in the company, valued at $701,971.04. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 15th, Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 248,999 shares of Strive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $199,199.20.

On Monday, December 15th, Matthew Ryan Cole bought 207,457 shares of Strive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $170,114.74.

Shares of ASST opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Strive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 16.86.

Strive ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the second quarter worth $27,778,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Strive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,593,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

