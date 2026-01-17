Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0063. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.0063, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Searchlight Minerals Trading Down 10.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) is a Canada?based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical minerals, with an emphasis on rare earth elements (REEs). The company pursues both grassroots and advanced?stage projects, targeting deposits that contain magnet?grade and heavy rare earths used in high?tech, clean?energy and defense applications.

The company’s primary asset is the Crownpoint Rare Earth Project in New Mexico, where Searchlight is conducting systematic drilling, resource modeling and metallurgical test work.

