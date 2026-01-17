Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) Receives $7.90 Average PT from Analysts

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

CMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Commerce.com from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce.com

Commerce.com Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce.com by 2,028.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commerce.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Commerce.com by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Commerce.com has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Commerce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

