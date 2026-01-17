Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Acquired Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently bought shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock on December 17th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) on 12/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) on 12/17/2025.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

XLV opened at $155.74 on Friday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Senator Tuberville

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500). The Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the industries, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare providers and services, healthcare equipment and supplies, biotechnology, life sciences tools and services, and healthcare technology.

