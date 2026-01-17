The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Steve Cohen

Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on December 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STEPHENS ADVANTAGE ACCOUNT” account.
Representative Steve Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 12/17/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) on 12/17/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) on 12/17/2025.
Shares of GS stock opened at $961.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $868.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.16.
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and record equities trading — Goldman reported Q4 EPS well above estimates and set a Wall Street record for equities?trading revenue, driving upside to profits and supporting higher dividend/buyback capacity. MarketBeat: Goldman Sachs Soars on Q4 Post
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and capital returns — Goldman raised its quarterly dividend to $4.50 (12.5% increase) and signaled buybacks, a clear shareholder?friendly move that supports valuation and income investors. TipRanks: Dividend Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Strong investment?banking backlog and 2026 outlook — Management flagged a heavier M&A/investment?banking pipeline and expects IB revenue to grow, which could sustain earnings momentum if activity persists. MarketBeat: Investment Banking Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploring new revenue streams — Management said it is watching/tokenization, stablecoins (CLARITY Act) and is exploring prediction markets — long?term optionality but not immediate revenue. Cointelegraph: CLARITY Act comments
- Neutral Sentiment: Alternatives activity — Goldman Sachs Alternatives participated in a continuation vehicle backing Ecowaste, showing continued private markets deal flow but limited near?term impact on GS equity. Benzinga: Kinderhook/Ecowaste
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Apple Card accounting noise — Reported revenue was mixed/variance across sources; the Apple Card transition produced a large accounting impact that reduced revenue but boosted one?time profit — creates comparability questions for investors. Reuters: Profit Rises; Apple Card note
- Negative Sentiment: Cash?flow and Platform Solutions concerns — Third?party reporting highlighted a sharp drop in operating cash flow and ongoing Platform Solutions exit costs/markdowns tied to the consumer portfolio, which could pressure near?term fundamentals. QuiverQuant: Cash flow item
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target shifts and valuation debate — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo, KBW) but others trimmed or maintain more conservative views; commentary that the stock is “running hot” and a wide target range increases short?term volatility risk. MarketScreener: Wells Fargo PT Street Insider: KBW PT
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steve Cohen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cohen (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Cohen earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt and a J.D. from the University of Memphis School of Law. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Cohen was a member of the Tennessee State Senate. As a child, Cohen contracted polio. Cohen filed to run for his first elected office the same day that he first registered to vote.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
