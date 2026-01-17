Short Interest in Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA) Expands By 101.8%

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,921 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 4,421 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Antalpha Platform Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Antalpha Platform has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72.
Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Antalpha Platform had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Antalpha Platform
Institutional Trading of Antalpha Platform
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
About Antalpha Platform
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antalpha Platform
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.