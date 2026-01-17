Short Interest in Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA) Expands By 101.8%

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,921 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 4,421 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Antalpha Platform has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Antalpha Platform had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million.

Antalpha Platform declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions.

